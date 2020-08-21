Business Three big projects to be removed from loss-making list Progress has been reported in three of 12 loss-making projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) more than a year after the Government’s steering committee for loss-making projects implemented comprehensive solutions.

Business PM calls for full disbursement of public investment Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested that public investment capital be fully disbursed this year, viewing this as a key political task that requires the involvement of the entire political system.

Business 2020 AgroViet slated for December The 2020 Vietnam International Agriculture Fair (AgroViet 2020) will be held in December due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture (Agritrade) Dao Van Ho said.

Business Vietnamese, Japanese consumer goods companies to be brought together An event linking producers and traders of high-quality Japanese household commodities and consumer goods with Vietnamese partners, called GOOD GOODS Japan, will take place in Hanoi from August 24 to October 30.