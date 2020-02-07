LS Holdings becomes new sponsor of pro football leagues
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – LS Holdings of the Republic of Korea signed a sponsorship deal for the 2020 professional football leagues with the Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) in Hanoi on February 6.
Under the deal, the tournaments will be named LS V.League 1 - 2020 and LS V.League 2 - 2020.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of the VPF Board of Directors Tran Anh Tu said the two football leagues, which draw millions of spectators nationwide, serve as a cornerstone for the development of the national men’s football team.
This year, the LS V.League 1 will be contested by 14 clubs, notably reigning champions Hanoi FC, Ho Chi Minh City FC and the newly-promoted Hong Linh Ha Tinh. All the matches will be broadcast live.
The LS V.League 2 – 2020 will see the participation of 12 teams.
Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways had previously been named the main sponsor of the 2020 national football cup, which is scheduled to begin either on February 23 or April 3. It will be a knockout tournament contested by 26 teams./.
