Luc Ngan "thieu" lychee is sold at a supermarket (Photo: VNA)

“Thieu” lychee, a specialty of Luc Ngan district in the northern province of Bac Giang, will be promoted in Hanoi from June 7 to 16.The information was unveiled at a press conference held in the capital by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the People’s Committee of Bac Giang on June 4.A forum connecting production and consumption of “thieu” lychee and other special products of Luc Ngan district will take place at the same time.Vice Chairman of the district’s People’s Committee Cao Van Hoan said the “thieu” lychee week event will offer clean and high-quality products from Luc Ngan, including “thieu” lychee - which is grown according to Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices (VietGAP) and GlobalGAP standards.Nguyen Quoc Toan, Director of the MARD’s Agro Processing and Market Development Authority (AgroTrade), said Luc Ngan lychee brings high economic efficiency. It has been protected in eight countries. All lychee growing areas in Luc Ngan had been granted with codes.Luc Ngan district in Bac Giang province is the largest fruit growing region in the north with nearly 28,000 hectares of fruits of all kinds. It has over 15,000 hectares for growing lychee, including 12,000 hectares grown according to VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards.Luc Ngan lychee is favoured by Chinese businesses and customers thanks to its good taste. In recent year, the fruit has been exported to many other countries such as the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the UK, France and Australia.This year, Luc Ngan is expected to harvest about 80,000 tonnes of “thieu” lychee priced between 30,000 VND (1.2 USD) and 40,000 VND per kg based on quality.-VNA