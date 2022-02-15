Lunar New Year get-together promotes connection among OVs in Australia
The Association of Vietnamese Mothers in Australia has held a get-together to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival for Vietnamese families in Melbourne city, Victoria State, where a large number of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) are residing.
Delegates to the event pose for a group photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Association of Vietnamese Mothers in Australia has held a get-together to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival for Vietnamese families in Melbourne city, Victoria State, where a large number of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) are residing.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Deputy Ambassador to Australia Pham Thi Thuy Nga said that the Vietnamese Embassy is always ready to support Vietnamese families in Australia whenever they need.
She highlighted the significance of activities held by the Association of Vietnamese Mothers to promote connection in the Vietnamese community in the country.
Nga affirmed that the embassy will continue to accompany and actively support the organisation’s activities in order to educate generations of Vietnamese in the country on traditional cultural values of the homeland, focusing on teaching Vietnamese language to people that were born in Australia.
The diplomat took this occasion to present certificates of merit to those who have made great contributions to supporting and connecting the community, and promoting Vietnamese culture in Australia in recent years.
The Association of Vietnamese Mothers led by Nguyen Bao Chau - a Vietnamese living in Melbourne, has become a "common house" for Vietnamese women to meet, exchange and support each other in all fields, especially in raising children in the country. The association has drawn the participation of over 18,000 members.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the country, the association has given valuable assistance to single mothers and mothers who lost their jobs. Members of the association are also working hard to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 and pandemic-hit people in the homeland./.