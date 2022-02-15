Society Vietnam News Agency, Lao Cai province forge communication cooperation The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai will enhance cooperation in communication work this year under a programme launched in Lao Cai city on February 15.

Society Over 90 percent of students nationwide have returned to school: ministry Up to 93.71 percent of the students from preschool to high school levels nationwide had come back to school as of February 14, after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Prayer for peace held for OVs in Laos A prayer for peace for Vietnamese expats living, working and studying in Laos was held at the Phat Tich pagoda in Vientiane on February 15 (the 15th day of the first lunar month).

Society Airlines ready to resume regular int'l flights Airlines have devised plans and prepared to resume all international flights as the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to lift restrictions on international flights from February 15.