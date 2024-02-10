Politics Vietnam Peru's No.1 partner in ASEAN: Peruvian official Vietnamese Ambassador to Peru Bui Van Nghi has presented a copy of his credentials to Director –General of Protocol and State Ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru Jaime Cacho-Sousa Velázquez who underlined that Vietnam is the number one partner of his country in ASEAN.

Politics Bright prospect for Vietnam, China to further elevate relations: Chinese Ambassador Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo has highlighted the positive development trend with numerous outcomes of the Vietnam-China relationship in recent years and the measures to boost bilateral cooperation in various fields, in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the Year of the Dragon.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to UNESCO Director-General Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), presented her credentials to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay at the organisation’s headquarters in Paris, France on February 7.

Politics Top legislator extends Tet greetings to public security force of Nghe An National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to public security officers and soldiers of the central province of Nghe An on February 8.