Located at the peak of the Dong Van lime karst plateau, Lung Cu flagpole marks the northernmost tip of Vietnam. It is where Vietnamese living at home or abroad long to visit at least once in their lives.

In Lung Cu, artefacts from the Hung King era can be found, which date back more than 4,000 years ago.

Ha Giang has a diverse geological structure, so eco-tourism that involves exploring nature, hiking and trekking to get to know the local life of ethnic minority people is best here.

This viewpoint has also been made clear in the master plan for development of the National Dong Van lime-karst plateau, approved by the Prime Minister in 2017./.

VNA