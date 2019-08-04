Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh (Photo courtesy of the organising board)

– Luong Thuy Linh, a 19-year-old student from the northern province of Cao Bang surpassed 38 other contestants to take the crown in the final round of the Miss World Vietnam 2019 beauty contest in the central city of Da Nang on August 3.Linh received a crown worth 3 billion VND (129,000 USD) and a sceptre, along with a cash award of 300 million VND (12,900 USD).She will represent Vietnam at the Miss World 2019 that is scheduled to take place in London, the United Kingdom, in early December.The first runner-up was Nguyen Ha Kieu Loan from the central province of Quang Nam, who got a prize of 150 million VND (6,450 USD) in cash. Loan will compete at the Miss Grand International contest.Meanwhile, Nguyen Tuong San from the capital city of Hanoi was the second runner-up and was awarded with 100 million VND (4,300 USD) in cash. San was appointed to represent Vietnam at the Miss Intercontinental contest.At the same time, the organising board also presented other auxiliary awards, including Miss Humanity, Miss Communications, Miss Ao Dai, Miss Sports, Miss Talent, Miss Fashion, and Miss Beach.The Miss World Vietnam 2019 was held by Sen Vang Entertainment. During two-month of competition, the pageant contest toured Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Ninh province. A series of charity activities was also conducted within the competition’s framework.-VNA