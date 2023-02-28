Besides 1,577 crewmembers and serving personnel, the ship carried more than 3,800 foreign tourists, most of them from the US, the UK, Australia, and Singapore, according to the province’s border guard force.

Spectrum of the Seas is the 7th international cruise ship and the one that carried the largest number of tourists to make landfall in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province so far this year.

Right after the ship docked at the port, the tourists went on tours to Ho Chi Minh City, My Tho city in the southern province of Tien Giang, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

The cruise left the Tan Cang-Cai Mep port on February 27 evening to continue its journey to Thailand./.

