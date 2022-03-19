Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia The travel magazine The Travel has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.

Tours Ninh Thuan turning Mui Dinh into high-end tourism site Located in the central province of Ninh Thuan, Mui Dinh (Cape Dinh) is a land of idyllic and unspoiled beauty with blue seas, white sands, and golden sunshine. Son Hai fishing village, Son Hai sandy desert, Mui Dinh Lighthouse, Bai Trang Beach, and Mui Dinh Mountain, with undulating rocky reefs and sunny and windy golden sand dunes, give Mui Dinh a rare beauty.

Travel Vietnam now has easiest entry requirements in SEA: travel website An article posted on the travel website Traveloffpath.com on March 17 highlighted the entry requirements that Vietnam is applying in the new normal context, saying Vietnam now seems to be the easiest country to enter in Southeast Asia.