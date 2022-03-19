Luxurious tourist railway carriage to reopen from April 1
The Vietage, a high-end tourist railway carriage, will be reopened to travellers on the route between Da Nang city and Quy Nhon city of Binh Dinh province from April 1, according to the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR).
Inside The Vietage, a luxurious tourist railway carriage of the the Vietnam Railways Corporation (Source: danangfantasticity)
This carriage will be connected with the train SE5 at Da Nang Station in the morning and return with the train SE8 from Dieu Tri Station in Binh Dinh in the afternoon the same day.
Unveiled in July 2020, The Vietage with only 12 seats, accompanied by restaurant, bar, and massage services, was designed to ensure the best comfort and privacy for passengers.
It offered daily round-trip journeys between Da Nang and Quy Nhon, along the coast of the southcentral Vietnam, promising luxurious travel experiences for tourists while exploring different lands of the country.
In late 2021, The Vietage was named by CNN as one of the six amazing Asia train journeys.
CNN wrote: “For travelers seeking a more comfortable experience, The Vietage offers a stark contrast -- and a price tag to match at 350 USD per person one-way.”
“The scenery is as peaceful as it is lush: water buffaloes graze in wide-open fields, humble villages flit by and impossibly green fields beg to be photographed. Onboard, marble tables, rattan screens and private booths evoke the romance of vintage rail travel."/.