Right after their arrival, the passengers began tours to several central localities, including Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang and Quang Nam.

According to Chan May Port Joint Stock Company, cruise tourism has been on a good recovery, with many travel firms having registered to bring visitors to Chan May port.

During January – September, the port welcomed 12 cruise ships which carried more than 13,000 travelers, and the port expects to host 10 more international cruise ships until the end of this year.

Chan May port can accommodate 70,000 DWT vessels, and 225,000 GRT cruise ships. It is among 46 seaports in Southeast Asia selected by the Asia Cruise Association as a stopover for cruise ship.

Chan May Port Joint Stock Company said, 30 cruise ships with 48,000 passengers and 18,700 crew members have registered to dock at the port in 2024./.

VNA