Luxury cruise ship opens Can Tho-Phnom Penh route
Can Tho (VNA) - Victoria Mekong cruise ship began its service between Vietnam’s Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Cambodia’s Phnom Penh capital on December 11.
The first luxury four-star cruise ship to connect the two cities is a four-deck cruise ship equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.
The ship with 33 deluxe cabins and two VIP suites features a restaurant with a 360-degree view on the upper deck as well as shopping stores, spas, libraries and cinemas.
During the tour, passengers will enjoy circus performances, lion dances, traditional Khmer dances and folk music performances of the Mekong Delta region.
Passengers departing from Ho Chi Minh City will be transported by vehicles to Can Tho.
Vo Xuan Thu, General Director of Victoria Can Tho Resort, a member of Thien Minh Group, said that a Mekong cruise from Vietnam to the upstream of the river in Cambodia is the best way to see the cultural diversity between the two regions.
Prices start from 21 million VND (906 USD) for the tour (three to four nights), including meals and beverages on board.
Prices of river cruises are often more expensive than land tours, but they are popular with foreign tourists, according travel agencies.
Can Tho is major tourist hotspot in the region, with direct local and international flights to Hanoi, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Phu Quoc and Con Dao islands, and Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.
The 4,800km-long Mekong River flows through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. Its basin spreads over 795.000 square kilometres with 65 million people in the four countries of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.
Many cruise lines that operate between Ho Chi Minh City and Phnom Penh currently provide shore excursions to explore rural villages along rivers. Some cruise vessels embark on trips in Tien Giang province and cruise along the Mekong River and sail into Cambodia.
The Victoria Mekong cruise ship, which was launched on August 31, is operated by Victoria Mekong Cruises Company, a joint venture between Thien Minh Group and Wendy Wu Tours, the UK’s leading Asia tour specialist./.