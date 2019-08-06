Tuesday, August 6, 2019 - 19:05:54

Ly Son - a cultural and geological heritage

Ly Son island is a gorgeous geopark in the central province of Quang Ngai. The island is also home to the Hoang Sa Flotilla which protected Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagoes four centuries ago.

