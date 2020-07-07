Ly Son garlic receives certificate of geographical indication
The Ministry of Science and Technology’s National Intellectual Property Office handed over a certificate to the People’s Committee of Ly Son island district recognising its specialty garlic with a geographical indication during a ceremony on July 5.
Ly Son garlic has a distinctive flavor and is in high demand at home and abroad.
According to Vice Chairwoman of the Ly Son People’s Council Pham Thi Huong, it took Ly Son island district about two years to build the geographical indication for its garlic.
Ly Son currently grows over 300 hectares of garlic, which generate around 3,000 tonnes per year./.