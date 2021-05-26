Business Made-in-Vietnam wooden products conquer US market Boasting huge production advantages and capitalising on good market opportunities, Vietnam’s furniture sector has stood firm amid COVID-19 and improved its position in the global market and especially in the US.

Business Masan acquires 20 percent stake in popular tea, coffee chain Phuc Long The Sherpa Company Limited, a subsidiary of Masan Group Corporation, has acquired a 20-percent stake in Phuc Long Heritage JSC, which owns one of the leading tea and coffee brands in Vietnam – Phuc Long, for 15 million USD, according to an announcement.

Business Wood exports post 50.5-percent surge in four months The export turnover of wood and wood products hit 4.99 billion USD in the first four months of 2021, a surge of 50.5 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development.