Recently Nova F&B - an affiliate of Nova Group specializing in cuisine services in projects developed by Novaland, has been acquired by a Singapore enterprise via arrangements with VinaCapital.

In a recent announcement, Jones Lang Lasalle stated that, they have advised on the sale of an investment portfolio consisting of three prominent hotels in Southeast Asia, including two in Vietnam. The deal valued at 106 million USD, marking the first hotel purchase transaction in the region this year.

Experts held that the Vietnamese real estate market remains attractive for domestic and foreign investors. However, the difficult economic situation has prevented them from investing in large-scale deals and forced them to focus on small and medium-scale ones.

Data from the Vietnam Association of Realtors shows that, the number of foreign investors interested in M&A property projects in Vietnam is increasing sharply, especially those from Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Japan and Malaysia. However, the majority of them are on the verification and negotiation processes./.

VNA