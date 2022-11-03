Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The annual merge and acquisition forum (M&A Vietnam Forum) in 2022 will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 23, according to the organising board.The event, to be organised by Vietnam Investment Review with the sponsorship of the Ministry of Planning and Investment, will be themed "Igniting new opportunities".Addressing a press briefing to provide information about the event, Le Trong Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Vietnam Investment Review, said that the Vietnamese economy has recovered strongly after the COVID-19 pandemic and shown strong resilience against impacts from the outside.The domestic business community’s development needs in the new context require a strong injection not only in terms of capital but also new technological know-how and modern management skills, Minh said, adding that it’s time for M&A activities to prove the prominence in helping businesses complete their growth target.Nguyen Cong Ai, Deputy General Director of KPMG Vietnam, cited statistics from GlobalData showing that in the third quarter of 2022 saw a drop of 48% in the value of M&A deals. He stressed that the global M&A market is likely to experience a crisis next year.In Vietnam, in the first 10 months of this year, 5.7 billion USD was poured into M&A deals, down 35.3% year on year. Singapore was the leading country in cross-border transactions with about 1.2 billion USD, followed by the US (570 million USD) and the Republic of Korea (370 million USD), he added.However, PE Fund and Venture Capital still saw strong growth in the first months of this year despite uncertainties in the capital market and bad debt. In particular, Vietnam's innovation startup ecosystem in 2022 is forecast to draw about 2 billion USD.The above signs show that the M&A market in Vietnam is likely to remain bustle, especially in the context tightened domestic capital and many businesses are forced to restructure, sell assets and call for investment due to financial pressure.The M&A Vietnam Forum, expecting the participation of more than 500 delegates, will focus on M&A opportunities amid the fluctuating market, and the building of new values.On the sidelines of the event, a number of activities will be held to provide chances for business to meet and seek partnership./.