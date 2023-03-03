The Government leader assigned tasks to ministries and agencies, urging them to continue to drastically and concertedly implement tasks and targets set for 2023 in the Government's Resolution 01.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam was required to implement monetary policy proactively, flexibly and effectively, while coordinating reasonable fiscal policy and other policies to maintain macroeconomic stability. The PM also asked it to take appropriate credit solutions to remove difficulties for the real estate market and other markets in general.The Ministry of Planning and Investment was urged to speed up the disbursement of public investment, roll out measures to create favourable conditions for people and businesses, and improve the business and investment environment.The PM asked the Ministry of Construction to expeditiously finalise a government resolution on removing difficulties for the real estate market; and coordinate with localities to remove planning problems and obstacles to specific projects, especially those related to the building of 1 million social housing units.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was tasked with promoting production and ensuring food and foodstuff for domestic consumption and export; pushing ahead with measures to get the EC's "yellow card" on illegal, unreported and undocumented (IUU) fishing removed; and boosting export of farm produce.The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs was instructed to work to ensure labour supply-demand balance, and support employees who lost their jobs.The Ministry of Health was requested to thoroughly solve difficulties and obstacles in bidding and procurement of drugs, medical equipment and supplies.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism must work hard on promoting tourism and speeding up negotiations to expand new tourism markets, especially the Chinese market.The PM also underlined the need for State-owned enterprises to enhance development investment, especially new projects with large scale and applied modern technologies, and those related to digital transformation, green transformation, circular economy, climate change adaptation.At the meeting, Government members agreed that the socio-economic recovery had continued in February, with positive signs in production and business, such as the PMI increasing to 51.2 points in February and the Index of Industrial Production rising 5.1% from January. However, difficulties and challenges are growing, requiring proactive, strong, accurate and timely governance solutions./.