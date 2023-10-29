Society Infographic First glass bridge in Central Highlands Visitors to the resort city of Da Lat can experience the first glass bridge of the Central Highlands region. The bridge connects Mong Mo Hill and Love Valley - two major tourist attractions in the city.

Society Infographic Six Vietnamese universities named in THE world rankings 2024 British magazine Times Higher Education (THE) has announced its World University Rankings 2024 (THE WUR 2024), in which six Vietnamese universities are listed. Duy Tan University and Ton Duc Thang University are both in the 601 - 800 group in the global rankings and again lead Vietnamese universities, but have both fallen in their position compared to 2023.

Society Infographic Vietnam leaps two places in Global Innovation Index in 2023 Vietnam has moved up two places in the Global Innovation Index (GII) in 2023, ranking 46th out of 132 countries and territories, according to a GII report released by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

Society Infographic Most popular Vietnamese noodle dishes “Pho” (Vietnamese noodle soup), “bun cha” (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs), Quang-style noodles, and many other delights have been introduced by TasteAtlas as among the most popular noodle dishes in Vietnam.