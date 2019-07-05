Bphone 3 comes with a six-inch 18:9 HD screen, Android 8.1 and a Snapdragon Qualcomm 636 chip (Source: VNA)

– BKAV Corporation held a ceremony on July 4 to introduce its third “Made-in-Vietnam” smartphone, Bphone 3, to the Myanmar market.The Bphone 3, released last October, comes with a six-inch 18:9 HD screen, Android 8.1 and a Snapdragon Qualcomm 636 chip, giving it twice the performance of the Bphone 2.It won the Best Vietnamese Phone award at the 2019 VnExpress Tech Awards earlier this year.The corporation said that it had spent six months on studying the Myanmar market, training employees and building a programme to support local customers.It also established a branch in Yangon capital city and three service centres.After the debut ceremony, Bphone 3 and Bphone 3 Pro are ready for sale at nearly 100 stores across Myanmar at the prices of 499,000 MMK (331 USD) for Bphone 3 and 699,000 MMK for Bphone 3 Pro.-VNA