Business Wood exports post 50.5-percent surge in four months The export turnover of wood and wood products hit 4.99 billion USD in the first four months of 2021, a surge of 50.5 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development.

Business Vietnam seeks trade, investment opportunities in Africa via AFIC7 Vietnamese products, including various farm produce, were on display at the 7th African Investment and Trade Forum (AFIC7) held in the Algerian capital city of Algiers on May 24 – 25.

Business Reference exchange rate down 12 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,146 VND per USD on May 26, down 12 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, China to faciliate bilateral export-import Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo agreed to facilitate bilateral export-import activities during their meeting in Hanoi on May 25.