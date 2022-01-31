It takes visitor only a 3-hour drive from Hanoi along National Highway No 6 to Mai Chau. The district currently boasts 12 relics and landscapes, of which 5 are recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

There are also many places in the district with great potential for tourism development, such as Hang Kia, Pa Co, and primeval forests. Mai Chau is a treasure trove of rich culture and folklore, with festivals such as a rain praying festival and the Gau Tao festival of the Mong people.

The beautiful nature and unique cultural identity of Mai Chau have long been listed on Vietnam’s tourist map, with the US’ Business Insider magazine writing it has an indigenous culture worth exploring and offers a variety of interesting experiences.

The nature, culture, land, and people of Mai Chau leave an indelible impression on visitors, bringing a sense of lightness and relaxation to those visiting for the first time and a feeling of nostalgia to those returning once more./.

VNA