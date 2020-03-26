Society Infographic PM directs further strengthening fight against COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has directed further strengthening the fight against COVID-19 in a directive on March 11.

Society Infographic Vietnamese universities uprank Hanoi University of Science and Technology moves up 100 places compared to its ranking last year while Can Tho University enters the QS ranking among Agriculture and Forestry schools, the only Vietnamese entry in the list.