Monday, July 15, 2019 - 16:47:16

Culture - Sports

Mainlanders learn about remote islands via mementoes

An inner-city exhibition space showing mementoes of Truong Sa and Hoang Sa can satisfy all who have no chance to visit the remote islands but desire to learn about them and national sovereignty.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Carnival marks 20 years since Hanoi was named a ‘City for Peace’

Carnival marks 20 years since Hanoi was named a ‘City for Peace’

Hanoi – cradle of cultural heritage

Hanoi – cradle of cultural heritage

Unique traditional festivals of Hanoi attract foreign visitors

Unique traditional festivals of Hanoi attract foreign visitors

Ta Oi traditional identities preserved

Ta Oi traditional identities preserved

Space helps youngsters get closer to ethnic cultures

Space helps youngsters get closer to ethnic cultures

Exhibition tells stories of peace

Exhibition tells stories of peace

Dog racing in Vung Tau

Dog racing in Vung Tau

Stones painting - a creative trade

Stones painting - a creative trade

Others