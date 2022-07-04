Maintaining macro-economic stability, controlling inflation remain key tasks: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 4 chaired an online meeting with localities and a regular Cabinet meeting to review the socio-economic situation in the first half of this year and seek solutions to implement tasks for the rest of the year.
Highlighting positive socio-economic results in H1 ar as well as good control of COVID-19, PM Chinh hailed efforts by ministries, sectors and localities in all fields in the period.
Holding that there are still various difficulties in the time to come, he asked ministries, sectors and localities to strictly implement the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, the resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat as well as the resolutions of the National Assembly and Government, giving priority to ensuring macro-economic stability and major economic balances and controlling inflation, considering them major and urgent tasks.
The PM urged them to focus on 15 groups of tasks and solutions, including continuing to implement flexible, safe and cautious monetary policies, along with suitable fiscal policies, while proposing the removal and reduction of several taxes and fees, especially those on oil and gas products.
It is necessary to concentrate on reviewing and completing institutions, laws, planning schemes and policies, speeding up the disbursement of public investment, strictly handling violations, and implementing the socio-economic recovery and development programme and the three national target programmes as well as resolutions on the development of regions and a number of major transport projects, he said.
Regarding the socio-economic recovery and development programme, PM Chinh asked for the prompt completion of policies and mechanisms supporting its implementation, including those on decentralisation.
He requested ministries, sectors and localities to speed up administrative reform and improve the business and investment environment, while enhancing the management of natural resources and land, and strengthening corruption prevention and control as well as Party building.
They were asked to show better performance in ground clearance for major transport projects, while optimising existing projects such as Thanh Son airport in Ninh Thuan, Chu Lai airport in Quang Nam, and Na San airport in Son La.
Particularly, he underlined the need to promptly consolidate the national steering committee for infrastructure development, along with its working groups set up in localities to speed up the implementation of the projects and settle obstacles facing them.
Participants at the meeting agreed on the target of about 7% of economic growth for the whole year, higher than the goal of 6-6.5% set earlier by the NA and Government, creating momentum for the growth in 2023./.