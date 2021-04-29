Mua Mí Tủa was born in 1985 and is a well-known maker of Khen panpipes played by the H’mong ethnic minority people in Dong Van district, the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang.

With a great passion for the Khen since he was a little boy, Tủa now makes the instrument not only for himself but also for others.

Modern life is present in every corner of this mountainous area. When old Khen artisans step aside, it’s time for young H’Mong men to keep the fire going and ensure the sound of the Khen can still be heard.

Dong Van district has held several traditional festivals in recent times and promoted the trades of local minority people in order to preserve and strengthen their cultural values and those of H’Mong everywhere.

Despite changes in society, the H’mong have preserved the Khen as the soul of their culture. Many men continue to make the instrument and pass on the techniques to younger people./.

VNA