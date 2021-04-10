Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel

Majestic nature of Dak Nong province

Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of the same name covers an area of more than 4,700 km2, stretching over six of the eight districts of the province with 65 sites of natural heritage, geomorphology, including craters, volcanic caves and waterfalls.
VNA

  • C9 Chu Bluk Cave boasts time-standing tectonic floors, making it an ideal venue for those into exploring the process of nature changing. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • C8 volcanic crater within Chu B’luk volcanic caves complex. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A dome inside C9 cave shimmers under sunlight. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • C9 volcanic cave is spacious with the height of 12 metres and width of 15 metres. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Located in Krong No district, Nam Kar volcano is among the most stunning volcanos in Dak Nong Geopark. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Nam Kar volcano was active about five million years ago. Remnants of its eruptions created beautiful sceneries around this crater. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Dray Sap waterfall is on the border of Dak Lak and Dak Nong provinces. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Granite waterfall (Truot waterfall) inside Ta Dung National Park boasts an eye-catching scenery. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Ta Dung lake inside Ta Dung Nature Reserve is the highest mount in Dak Nong province. It is located inside Di Linh Plateau and is an intimate venue for adventurers. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Other albums