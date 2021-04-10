Majestic nature of Dak Nong province
C9 Chu Bluk Cave boasts time-standing tectonic floors, making it an ideal venue for those into exploring the process of nature changing. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
C8 volcanic crater within Chu B’luk volcanic caves complex. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A dome inside C9 cave shimmers under sunlight. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
C9 volcanic cave is spacious with the height of 12 metres and width of 15 metres. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Located in Krong No district, Nam Kar volcano is among the most stunning volcanos in Dak Nong Geopark. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Nam Kar volcano was active about five million years ago. Remnants of its eruptions created beautiful sceneries around this crater. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Dray Sap waterfall is on the border of Dak Lak and Dak Nong provinces. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Granite waterfall (Truot waterfall) inside Ta Dung National Park boasts an eye-catching scenery. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Ta Dung lake inside Ta Dung Nature Reserve is the highest mount in Dak Nong province. It is located inside Di Linh Plateau and is an intimate venue for adventurers. (Photo: VNP/VNA)