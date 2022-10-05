Major issues on table at Party Central Committee's sixth plenum
Major issues will be on the table at the sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee, which opened in Hanoi on October 3.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicQuang Ninh destinations named 2022 World Travel Awards winners
Many destinations in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh have been named as the Asia winners of the 2022 World Travel Awards.
See more
InfographicVietnam-Cambodia traditional friendship and solidarity
The traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia have been further strengthened since the two countries established their diplomatic ties in June 1967.
InfographicHistorical values of Declaration of Independence
On September 2, 1945 at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and opening up a new era in the nation’s history.
InfographicCPV’s leadership a decisive factor in victory in August Revolution in 1945
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has properly devised the platform and the revolutionary path for the country. In different periods, depending on the situation, the Party adjusted its policies, guidelines, and tasks in a timely manner while remaining consistent in terms of revolutionary goals and methods.
InfographicNational great unity - source of the victory in the August Revolution in 1945
The 6th conference of the Party Central Committee in 1939 and the 8th conference in 1941 gave priority to the task of overthrowing the imperialists and puppet government, achieving national liberation, and establishing a democratic republic government.
InfographicSignificance of Vietnam being elected to UNESCO intangible cultural heritage committee
Vietnam was elected to the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage for the 2022-2026 term, with 120 votes - the highest among elected countries - during the ninth session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention 2003, held in Paris on July 6, 2022.