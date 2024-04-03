Major markets sharply raise imports of cameras and camcorders from Vietnam
Export of cameras, camcorders and components brings in more than 7.6 billion USD last year. (Photo: vneconomy.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The export of cameras, camcorders and components earned more than 720 million USD last month, an increase of 75.6% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
Overall, this product group earned more than 2.15 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 69.5% over the same period last year.
The standout feature of this selection of export goods is the notable surge in imports across all key markets.
China was the largest market for Vietnamese cameras, camcorders and components with more than 931.72 million USD as of February 29, a sharp increase of 105% over the same period last year. Thus, the Chinese market accounts for 43% of this product.
The US is Vietnam's second largest market with a turnover of more than 136 million USD in the first two months of the year, accounting for 6.3%.
The Republic of Korea (RoK) ranked third with more than 92.8 million USD, an increase of 22.5% over the same period last year, and the proportion reached 4.3%.
Besides the three main markets above, Vietnam also exports to Hong Kong (China), Japan and India.
By the close of the first quarter of this year, this product category has emerged as the second-fastest-growing, trailing only behind plastic products.
The export of cameras, camcorders and components brought in more than 7.6 billion USD last year, an increase of 19.5% over the same period, to be the product with the third highest growth rate, only after fruits and vegetables and rice./.