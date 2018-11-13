Illustrative photo (Source: Viettel)

– Three major Vietnamese telecommunication service suppliers – VinaPhone, Viettel and MobiFone – will launch mobile number portability (MNP) which allows customers to switch their network without changing their phone number, from November 16.The service is expected to enhance competitiveness among the suppliers, while protecting customers’ interests. The move is a requirement for Vietnam to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).The service will be initially applied to postpaid subscribers from the middle of this month and then to prepaid ones from early 2019.According to statistics from the Minister of Information and Communications (MIC), as of May 2018, Vietnam had about 124 million subscribers, including about 8 million postpaid ones.The fee for MNP service is 120,000 VND. It may be adjusted and will not be refunded unless the switching is unsuccessful due to technical problems.Subscribers can switch their mobile network every 90 days. Switching procedures will take 45 days. However, all services subscribers are using will be voided, so they must register for these services, including 3G/4G data, again.-VNA