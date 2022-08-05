Major universities should be role model in management: Deputy PM
Major universities need to become a role model in terms of management - an environment in which all good values are spread and expressed in society, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam spoke at the University Autonomy Conference 2022 on August 4.
Hanoi University of Science and Technology - one of the first educational institutions implementing autonomy in Vietnam. (Photo: hust.edu.vn)
Dam stressed that university autonomy is a very long innovation journey with many hardships and difficulties still ahead. However, the reality has proven that higher education results have had more positive changes.
The first principle is autonomy, not freedom. It is imperative to comply with the law associated with universities’ responsibilities. Autonomy and university responsibilities have to go hand in hand, according to the Deputy PM.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)The Deputy PM also emphasised that one of the missions of a university is not only to disseminate and teach knowledge, but also to create knowledge.
Therefore, he asked educational institutions to fundamentally innovate in scientific research, and create breakthroughs to promote innovation.
Speaking at the conference, leaders of universities all confirmed that university autonomy has brought encouraging results to the higher education system in general and public higher education institutions in particular.
Highlighting the "key" to success when implementing autonomy, Assoc. Prof., Dr. Bui Anh Tuan, Rector of the Foreign Trade University, said that educational institutions need to have the right and appropriate awareness of the role of university autonomy for the development of higher education in the new context./.