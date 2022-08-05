Society Vietnam, RoK strengthen cooperation in labour, employment, social affairs Labour, employment and social cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea since the two countries established diplomatic relations 30 years ago was reviewed at a workshop in Hanoi on August 3.

Society Eni Vietnam presents computers to medical sector in HCM City Eni Vietnam BV, a unit of Italian energy group Eni, has presented 129 sets of desktop computers to Ho Chi Minh City to help with the COVID-19 prevention and control work at communal-level health stations.

Society Workers to have four National Day days off Workers nationwide will have a total of four days off from September 1 to 4 on the occasion of National Day, according to the Office of the Government.

Society Traditional taxis make a comeback In recent years, when app-based ride-hailing services appeared and grew stronger in Vietnam, many people gradually turned away from traditional taxis.