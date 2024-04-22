Business PM visits int'l border gate, inspects projects in Lang Son province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 21 visited the Huu Nghi International Border Gate and inspected some socio-economic development projects in Lang Son as part of his ongoing visit to the northern province.

Business Factors influencing Vietnam’s FMCG market Economic outlook, demographic transformation and changing consumer trends are among macro shifts reshaping Vietnam’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) landscape, according to marketing data and analytics company Kantar Worldpanel.

Business Shrimp exports to major markets bounce back Having identified its weakness in 2023, entering the first quarter of 2024, Vietnam's shrimp industry has undergone a clear change, reflected through increases in exports to major markets.

Business Vietnamese furniture products introduced at Milan Design Week Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung has congratulated Vietnamese enterprises - the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) and the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (HAWA) - for their initial success in showcasing Vietnamese products in Milan Design Week in Italy - a design & brand arena of furniture businesses around the world.