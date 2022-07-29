Health Vietnam prompted on monkeypox readiness measures It would not surprise if monkeypox was reported in Vietnam since the country has reopened its borders. A readiness plan is in order, stated an official of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vietnam.

Health Vietnam sees big differences in maternal, child health care among regions, ethnic groups Maternal and child health care in Vietnam has seen many positive changes, but there remains a disparity between regions and among ethnic groups, heard a conference held by the Ministry of Health in Hanoi on July 28.