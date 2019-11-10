Majority of Thai people see ASEAN Summit as beneficial
Leaders of the ten ASEAN member states pose for a photo at the opening ceremony of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on November 3 morning (Photo: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – A large majority of Thai people think that Thailand has benefited from the 35th ASEAN Summit, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.
The poll was conducted nationwide from November 6 – 9 on 1,159 people to compile their opinions on the summit.
Asked about their overall level of interest in the summit, 41.24 percent of the respondents said they were fairly interested while 21.23 percent were very interested, believing it would yield positive effects on the economy of Thailand and ASEAN as a whole.
Asked how impressed they were by the summit, 46.98 percent said Thailand's hosting of it was successful, since it was free of any untoward incidents; 31.99 percent said several important political and economic agreements were signed; and 28.64 percent said the attendance by delegates from many countries had helped promote mutual relations in the ASEAN region.
Asked whether Thailand had benefited from the summit, 44.35 percent said "yes", especially from the promotion of its image, while 25.80 percent said it had tightened relations with other countries as the summit served as a forum for promoting understanding and competitiveness.
Asked about concrete achievements made during the summit, 60.67 percent said several cooperation agreements were signed to push for economic improvements; 30.79 percent said foreign news media covering the summit had helped disseminate the Thai identity; and 28.31 percent said the summit allowed leaders of various countries to outline their vision.
The 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits was held in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, Thailand, from November 2 – 4, bringing together 3,000 delegates, including heads of state and representatives from 23 countries and five international organisations./.