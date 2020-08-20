“Make in Vietnam” digital technology product awards launched
The August 19 event launching the “Make in Vietnam” digital technology product awards (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The first “Make in Vietnam” digital technology product awards were launched in Hanoi on August 19, aiming to promote the development of digital technology businesses in the country.
Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said this is the first time the national-scale awards for digital technology products has been launched, and it is open to enterprises of all economic sectors.
The awards, organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, seek outstanding products that can serve as pillars in the national digital transformation, thereby helping to turn Vietnam into a digital economy, he noted.
Entries need to be designed and developed in Vietnam and solve problems facing the country. They will be awarded in five categories, namely digital platforms, digital products, digital solutions, narrowing the digital gap, and potential digital products.
This year, as the country is performing the dual tasks of fighting COVID-19 and developing the economy, products serving disease prevention and control, as well as platforms for online learning and working will receive more attention, Hung added.
Entries should be submitted via the website https://makeinvietnam.mic.gov.vn/ between August 20 and October 20./.