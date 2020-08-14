Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform debuts
The Ministry of Information and Communications, on August 13, held a ceremony to debut the akaChain blockchain platform, as part of a programme introducing “Make in Vietnam” digital platforms.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
The akaChain, developed by Vietnam’s largest tech firm FPT Software corporation, supports enterprises in quickly building their business network systems and distributed applications using blockchain technology. It helps shortening the time spent on a number of tasks like electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC), credit scoring, customer loyalty programmes, and origin tracing.
In the coming time, it will be further developed for strengthened security and transparency.
At the event, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung said despite just being established in 2018, the platform has become popular.
He named a number of its successful users, including food group Masan Consumer, Baoviet Insurance, AIA Group, and VPBank.
The official took the occasion to call on digital firms to continue investing in the research and development of advanced technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution, adding that it will help Vietnam catch up with latest developments in the world and complete its national digital transition.
The introduction of “Make in Vietnam” platforms is part of the national digital transition programme toward 2025 approved by the Prime Minister./.