“Make-in-Vietnam” integrated corporate governance platform debuted
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched MISA AMIS on December 25 (Photo: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched MISA AMIS on December 25, a Vietnamese integrated corporate governance platform aimed at helping the country’s digital transformation.
MISA AMIS was introduced as the most comprehensive corporate governance platform and covering the four core aspects of finance, business, personnel, and management, featuring dozens of apps for each.
The platform is useful in resolving the three major issues facing businesses in IT application: a lack of funding for equipping themselves with foreign enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, existing solutions being unable to follow the entire development process of the company, and poor connectivity between solutions applied in different divisions and with external systems.
Based on cloud computing, MISA AMIS helps staff work anytime from anywhere and on many different devices, keeping enterprises’ operations uninterrupted even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dinh Thi Thuy, General Director of platform developer the MISA company, said it will help businesses concentrate data to conduct analysis and make decisions in a swifter and more timely and precise manner. Better connectivity with external partners will also create more added value for both sides when partners join the platform.
Currently applied at more than 12,000 enterprises, MISA AMIS is one of the “Make in Vietnam” platforms introduced and sponsored by the MIC to promote digital transformation./.
