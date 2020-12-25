Sci-Tech Science-technology must be key driver in developing production: PM Science-technology must become the most important driver in developing modern production forces and a knowledge-based economy to improve productivity, quality, efficiency, competitiveness, and economic growth in Vietnam, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

Sci-Tech Top 10 science-technology events for 2020 announced The Club of Science and Technology Journalists within the Vietnam Journalists’ Association announced the top 10 outstanding science-technology events for 2020 in Hanoi on December 23.

Sci-Tech Open sources crucial for development of AI According to some reports, Vietnam now ranks 21st in the world in terms of the development of artificial intelligence (AI), which is expected to contribute 12% to the country’s GDP. Many local digital firms have stayed abreast of AI development trends in the world and introduced several high-quality products.

Sci-Tech Vietnam’s first AI Robot excites techies Tri Nhan, the first robot built in Vietnam with artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to be the future of teaching. With the ability to do maths, solve problems, and even read poems, the robot could one day become a teaching assistant.