Making ethnic minority costumes for dolls
Artist Nguyen Hoang Anh in Hoang Mai district, Hanoi, has designed and made thousands of dolls wearing the traditional costumes of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic minority groups, which are on display in his 40 sq m room.
-
Some of the dolls made by Nguyen Hoang Anh are dressed in ethnic minority costumes. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Artist Hoang Anh believes his work is a combination of art and fashion. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The artist has made 46 sets of traditional clothes from the 54 ethnic minority groups in Vietnam. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Some of the traditional costumes made by artist Hoang Anh. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A closer look at the dolls are dressed in traditional costumes made by artist Hoang Anh. (Photo: VNP/VNA)