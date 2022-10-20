Born in Ang village in Dong Sang commune, Moc Chau district, Son La province, Mr Vi Van Phinh has listened to ethnic minority folk songs since childhood and fell in love with the Khen be. That love has only grown over the years, with the instrument having an important part to play in local artistic life.

The Khen be is used in many different aspects of the Thai people’s daily life. Its sound is quite seductive, whether played wildly and quickly or gently and slowly.

The Khen be has indeed become an instrument of seduction, used by young men to convey messages of love to young women.

The sound of the Khen be is the soul of the Thai people, and maintaining its popularity will help them keep their identity. When the Khen be is present in community life, it is not only a musical instrument but also a cultural product of local people. The sweet melodies also fascinate tourists.

Nothing would be better than to make the sound of the panpipes resound forever, and artisans like Mr Phinh are becoming living treasures contributing to preserving the cultural beauty of the Thai ethnic minority people./.

