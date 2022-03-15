Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - A total of 13 joint venture agreements worth 107 million RM (25.44 million USD) were inked at the Malaysian Commercialisation Year Summit (MCY Summit) 2021 recently, the Malaysian Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) reported on March 15.



According to the ministry, the collaborations involved products, technology and services in biotechnology and agriculture; medical science and healthcare; industrial technology and engineering; information technology and communications (ICT); and robotics.



The agreements also involved six Memoranda of Agreement (MoA) and seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) from 22 government and private organisations.



MOSTI said since the MCY Summit was launched in 2016, it has successfully assisted in the commercialisation of 434 products, technologies and services to the local and international markets with a sales value of over 476 million RM.



The two-day MCY Summit 2021, that began on March 10, showcases the achievements of local researchers and technology entrepreneurs and promotes initiatives by MOSTI./.