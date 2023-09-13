Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - All relevant departments and agencies will be coordinated under a single cabinet committee with the aim of bringing Malaysia’s halal industry to a more competitive level, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said.



The committee will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and will be responsible for coordinating the synergy among all parties involved to fully leverage the country’s halal ecosystem, thereby creating greater opportunities in the global halal market, Anwar said at the opening of the Global Halal Summit (GHaS) 2023 on September 12.



Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Zafrul Abdul Aziz expressed his optimism about achieving halal export value of 63 billion RM (12.6 billion USD) by 2025, based on the encouraging 60 billion RM achieved last year.



He said the global halal industry market is growing and is expected to expand to 5 trillion USD by 2030.



Malaysia's halal exports were almost 60 billion RM (12 billion USD) in 2022, up 64% against 2021.

The food and beverage category was the biggest contributor, with a nearly 58% rise, followed by halal ingredients, cosmetics and personal care products, palm oil derivatives, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, Zafrul said./.