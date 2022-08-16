World Dengue cases in Philippines shoot up in seven months The Philippines recorded 102,619 dengue fever cases in the first seven months of 2022, surging 131% from a year earlier, its Health Department said August 15.

World Vietnam - promising market for investment: Thai firm Vietnam and India are the most promising markets for long-term investment as the two countries have responded well to global challenges and uncertainties thanks to their fast-growing economies, according to Krungthai Asset Management (KTAM) Public Company Limited of Thailand.