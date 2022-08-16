Malaysia Airlines to buy 20 A330neos
Malaysia Aviation Group, parent company of Malaysia Airlines, has signed a provisional agreement to acquire 20 Airbus A330neos to replace its ageing fleet of A330 widebody jets, in a deal that also involves aircraft leasing company Avolon.
The airline will buy 10 of the planes from Airbus and then execute a sale-and-leaseback deal with Avolon, with the other 10 leased directly from Avolon, the carrier announced on August 15.
The planes, which will have Rolls-Royce engines, are scheduled to be delivered from the third quarter of 2024 through 2028, the airline said.
The A330neo is the new generation version of the popular A330 widebody. Incorporating the latest generation engines, a new wing and a range of aerodynamic innovations, the aircraft offers 25% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions./.