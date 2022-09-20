World Thailand excludes COVID-19 from diseases leading to denied entry The Government of Thailand on September 20 approved a ministerial regulation to exclude COVID-19 from the list of illnesses that prevent entry into Thailand.

World Cambodia’s Phnom Penh enhances combat against illegal gambling Authorities of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh capital are ramping up crime crackdown following Prime Minister Hun Sen’s order for widespread suppression of illegal gambling.

World Thai steelmaker plans to increase price Thai steel manufacturers are planning to increase their domestic prices following a rise in operational costs, from raw material prices and electricity bills to the higher daily minimum wage, the Bangkok Post reported.