Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Darell Leiking (second from right) (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Darell Leiking on August 9 announced the third national car project following Proton and Perodua car schemes.



He said the third project is privately funded, and the government will help in terms of tax and research, adding that the new national car will be fully designed and developed by Malaysian engineers.



DreamEDGE, based in Selangor state’s Cyberjaya city, has been chosen to build the car as it could undertake a complete process from prototyping to mass production.



It expects the first model to be rolled out by March next year.



Since winning the general election in May 2018, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad revealed his desire to develop the third national car, which received mixed opinions from Malaysian people. It was partly due to the government’s expenditure worth billions of ringgit to save Proton Holdings, the first national car producer.-VNA