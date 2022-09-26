World ASEAN forecast to lead world in export growth in next 5 years The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has recently gained the spotlight of the Global Trade Growth Atlas 2022 as it is forecast to lead the world in export growth over the next five years.

World Cambodia, Cuba strengthen bilateral ties Cambodia Prime Minister Samdech Techno Hun Sen paid an official visit to Cuba from September 23 to 25 to foster the bilateral relations between the two countries.

World Philippines: at least five killed due to Super Typhoon Noru Five rescuers have died in the Philippines after Super Typhoon Noru hit the north of the country and the capital Manila, causing floods and forcing many to evacuate.

World Vietnam merits seat at UN Human Rights Council: Washington Times The Washington Times has published an article in which it supports Vietnam's candidacy for the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 term.