Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia has attracted a total 193.7 RM (nearly 44 billion USD) worth of approved investment from January to September this year, up a 2.5% increase compared to the same period last year, according to Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).



They included 113.3 billion RM, or 60.9% of the total capital, for projects in the service sector, together with 64.9 billion RM (33.5%) in the manufacturing sector and 15.5 billion RM (8%) in other essential sectors.



MIDA said foreign direct investment (FDI) remained the major contributor to the total approved investments, at 67.5% or 130.7 billion RM, while domestic direct investment (DDI) contributed 32.5% or 63 billion RM.



It said five states seeing significant investments were Johor (63.9 billion RM), Kuala Lumpur (26.1 billion RM), Selangor (25.7 billion RM), Sarawak (17.6 billion RM) and Kedah (12.1 billion RM)./.