Passengers wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus prepare to depart to Jakarta from Kuala Lumpur international airport on Aug 21, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – Long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia and Philippines will not be allowed to enter Malaysia as from September 7, senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on September 1.



The minister said the move aims to prevent imported cases of COVID-19 from being spread in the country.



He noted that the three above-mentioned countries have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.



The restrictions will affect those holding permanent resident status, participants of Malaysia My Second Home, expatriates and professional visit pass holders, spouses of Malaysian citizens and students.

Indonesia reported 2,755 new COVID-19 cases on September 1, taking the total to 177,571. In addition, 88 more deaths on the day raised the total fatalities to 7,505, the highest in the region.

Meanwhile, the Philippines had 3,483 new cases and 39 deaths on September 1, raising the total count of COVID-19 cases to 224,264 and fatalities to 3,597. President Rodrigo Duterte on August 31 extended the restrictions in parts of Manila and around the capital city for another month./.