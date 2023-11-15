World Indonesia reports decline in Jakarta’s land subsidence rate Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has reported that the annual ground surface subsidence rate of its capital Jakarta reduced from 1-20 cm in the 1997-2005 period to 0.04-6.3 cm in the 2015-2022 period.

World ADB loan to help Philippines boost revenue mobilisation The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 400-million-USD loan to help the Philippines achieve its medium-term fiscal strategy and finance its post-pandemic economic recovery through a stronger focus on revenue mobilisation.

World Sessions on 1st Global Media Congress day focus on environment, new tech, content creation Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the first day of the Global Media Congress closed at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on November 14 after a lively series of presentations, panel discussions and keynote speeches that brought together renowned figures from the world of media, communication, and technology.

World Laos eyes developing wind farms The Lao Government and Naseng Wayo Renewable Development and Investment Co.Ltd, an affiliated company with US’s UPC Renewable Group, on November 13 signed a Memoradum on Understanding (MoU) on a feasibility study on wind power projects in Savannakhet province as well as a 500 kV power transmission line and a transformer station project connecting power plants using renewable energy in the central locality with neighbouring countries.