World Leaders highlight progress in ASEAN-India strategic partnership Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc shared other leaders’ view on the progress in the ASEAN-India strategic partnership at a summit between the two sides in Bangkok on November 3 morning.

World Number of foreign tourists to Indonesia declines The number of foreign tourists to Indonesia reached only 1.4 million in September, down 10.10 percent from the previous month, according to Statistics Indonesia.

World ASEAN leaders expect breakthrough in RCEP negotiations Leaders of the Southeast Asian countries met for a second day on November 3 within the framework of the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Thailand, hoping for a breakthrough in the negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

World ASEAN summit: Malaysia concerns about situation in East Sea Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said his country was concerned about the presence of Chinese coast guard vessels in its waters, while attending the 20th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting in Thailand on November 2 as part of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.