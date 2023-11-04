Malaysia n Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (R) and China's State Councillor and Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong (Photo: https://www.malaysiachinainsight.com/)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia and China are ready to share expertise and experience in tackling global terrorism, according to Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.



The agreement was reached during the recent more-than-one-hour meeting between Zahid with China's State Councillor and Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong, who is on a three-day working visit to Malaysia.



Talking to the media after the meeting, Zahid said the meeting provided an opportunity to strengthen ties between the two countries in facing challenges related to global security in Asia and the world in general.



Acorrding to the Malaysian official, the two sides exchanged views on current and international issues, especially those related to security that require cooperation between the two nations.



Zahid stated that Malaysia supported the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) because it is confident it will bring benefits and spillovers from projects under the BRI./.