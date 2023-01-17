Malaysia-China’s trade volume reaches historical height in 2022 (Photo: themalaysianreserve)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing has said the two countries have been enjoying strong economic ties, adding that the trade volume in 2022 reached a historical height of 203.6 billion USD, increasing 15.6% year-on-year.

Speaking at the 2023 Chinese New Year reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia on January 16, the ambassador stressed that 2022 was the first time the volume had surpassed 200 billion USD. The two countries will mark the 10th anniversary of the elevation of bilateral relations to the comprehensive strategic partnership, hence Malaysia and China are standing at a new historical point, and both parties are ready to build a China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

In return, Malaysia Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir said the relations between Malaysia and China have grown strength to strength underpinned by the strong government-to-government commitment and active private sector engagements./.